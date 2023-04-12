Two terrier puppies have been found abandoned in a plastic bag near Cross Hands.

RSPCA Cyrmu say t he pair were discovered by a "startled" member of the public who found them in a hedge - on the side of the road approaching Llyn Llech Owain Country Park in Gorslas.

The driver had been travelling down the road when they saw a plastic carrier bag and then heard the puppies crying inside.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: “The two five-week old puppies were found on their own in a plastic carrier bag which was loosely tied on Tuesday (4 April).

“The puppies were taken to a vet and are being treated for a skin condition. We are now making enquiries to find out who was responsible for these pups.

“It is heartbreaking to think that someone abandoned them in a bag out in the cold like a piece of rubbish. Luckily they were found and we’d like to thank that person for caring for them and calling us. The pups are now doing well - and of course our enquiries continue - but a loving home has been found for them.”

The animal welfare charity is calling on anyone with any information about these puppies to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Keith added: “Sadly, more and more people are abandoning their animals and it could be down to a number of reasons, for example when owners are unable to cope, whether that be with an animal’s behaviour, the costs of keeping the pet or other things in their life take over they opt to dump them.

“But there is never an excuse to abandon an animal - the puppies must have been so frightened and cold.”