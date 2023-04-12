A major search is underway for a missing woman and her dog in the Conwy Valley area.

Police, mountain rescue and the RAF helicopter are all looking for Ausra Plungiene, 56, and her black dog.

People are being urged not to start their own searches because of worsening weather conditions.

They were both last seen on Tuesday morning (March 11).

The 56-year-old was with her dog when she went missing. Credit: North Wales Police.

Police say it is thought Ms Plungiene, from the Prestatyn area, left for a walk with her dog at around 10.30am.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10pm on Tuesday night. Police say officers began to search a vast area of Eryri or Snowdonia National Park.

Police found her car in the Rowen area during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She may have been wearing a dark pink/purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.

Police, mountain rescue and an RAF helicopter are all trying to find Ms Plungiene and her dog. Credit: PA Images.

Superintendent Owain Llewellyn, from North Wales Police, said officers are "extremely concerned for Ausra’s safety" and is urging "anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to get in touch".

He added: "A number of resources were deployed throughout the night to try and find her.

"Her vehicle was located in a remote car park in Rowen shortly after midnight so we are working to establish which route she may have taken.

"Searches are continuing across the area this morning – involving a number of resources including air support.

"Due to the current inclement weather conditions, I would ask members of the public not to conduct their own searches, and allow our Mountain Rescue colleagues to continue their enquiries."

Anybody who may have seen Ausra, or have any information is urged to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number A052734.