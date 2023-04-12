Three people have been arrested following an incident involving a firearm which is believed to have been discharged.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, which happened on Newry Street, Holyhead, at around 8.30am on Monday April 10.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released under investigation.

A third man was also arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a firearm with intent and has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Lisa Jones said: “We are aware footage of the incident has been shared across social media, attracting widespread comments.

“Our investigations into the incident are ongoing and I am asking anyone who captured the incident on camera to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Anyone else who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is also urged to get in touch on 101, or via the website, quoting reference A051764.”