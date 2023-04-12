Parts of the M4 and the old Severn Bridge have closed as storm Noa causes serious travel disruption.

The weather system, named Storm Noa by Meteo France, is predicted to grow stronger over the course of the day.

A yellow warning is in place from 6am to 8pm on Wednesday (April 12) and mainly affects the south west coast.

As a result of strong winds, the M4 Kenfig Bridge Westbound has closed from J37 A4229 (Pyle/Porthcawl) to J38 A48 (Margam).

The M4 Briton Ferry Bridge in Port Talbot Eastbound is also closed, along with the M48 Severn Bridge, which is closed in both directions between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and J1 A403 (Aust).

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

The RNLI advice is:

Stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges.

Check tide times before you go.

Take a phone with you.

In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

RNLI Water Safety Manager, Ross Macleod said: "This rough weather could make visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.

"Sadly, around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water. Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents."

He added: "While people may want to experience extreme weather around the coast, we would strongly advice against doing so. It is not worth risking your life, so we strongly urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance.

"If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others."