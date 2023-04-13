Body found in search for missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene

The body of a woman has been found in the search for missing dog walker Ausra Plungiene, police have confirmed.

Mountain Rescue Team members made the discovery near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range earlier this afternoon.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the family of missing Ausra Plungiene, from Prestatyn, have been informed.

It follows a three-day search for the missing 56-year-old and her black dog, Eyora, after she failed to return home on Tuesday.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time. I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.

“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.”

Search teams battled snow and gale force winds on Wednesday to look for Ms Plungiene and her dog.

A search across Eryri national park (Snowdonia) was co-ordinated after the alarm was raised shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.

Ms Plungiene's car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area of the Conwy Valley the following day.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team said volunteers had been searching in "atrocious conditions".

Ms Plungiene and her dog were last seen leaving for a walk on the morning of Tuesday, 11 March, at around 10:30am.

Police confirmed there were two sightings of a female with a dog on Tuesday in the hills to the south of Rowen at 11:30am and 4:30pm.

The search was paused in the Carneddau mountains on Wednesday evening because of poor weather conditions.

