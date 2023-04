Play Brightcove video

A Pembrokeshire county councillor, alleged to have said that all white men should have a black slave, has been suspended by the Welsh Conservatives.

Conservative county councillor for Haverfordwest’s Prendergast ward Andrew Edwards is claimed to have made the comment in a recording where he is allegedly heard saying black people were of "lower class" than whites.

He has since withdrawn from the political group and referred himself to the Ombudsman.

It is understood that Cllr Edwards – who was also a magistrate and a school governor – was identified by his voice.

Publication Nation Cymru reported that several people had identified Cllr Edwards from his voice, transcribing the recording as saying: “Nothing wrong with the skin colour at all.

“I think all white men should have a black man as a slave, or black woman as a slave, you know.

“There’s nothing wrong with skin colour, it’s just that they’re lower class than us white people, you know.”

The context of the recording itself is not yet known.

"Disgusting comments"

Responding to the allegations, the Magistrates Association described the comments as "disgusting" and added, "There is no place in the magistracy for anyone fund to have made such comments.

“The judiciary has in place a procedure for investigating cases of misconduct and taking action.

“We understand that the individual in question ceased being a magistrate in July 2022. He is not a member of our organisation.

“The magistracy is the most diverse part of the judiciary. Fourteen per cent of magistrates come from ethnic minority backgrounds, which is broadly in line with the population as a whole.

“However, we know there is more to do. The magistracy must be a welcoming place that reflects our diverse society, and anyone who does not like that should leave.”

"I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me"

Cllr Edwards, who became a councillor after last year’s elections, neither confirmed nor denied the allegation when asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Instead, he confirmed a previously-issued written statement which said: “I am aware of such serious allegations being made against me.

“This is why I have self-referred to the Public Services Ombudsman for an independent evaluation.”

Cllr Edwards, a self-employed hairdresser, licensee of a Swansea pub and restaurant, and a Freemason, added: “It is now in the hands of legal experts and the Ombudsman.

“It would be unfair on the process for me to comment now.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Group said: “The views contained within this recording are disgusting. People in Pembrokeshire, and in particular, in the Prendergast ward of Haverfordwest will be shocked by the comments allegedly made by Cllr Edwards.

“Racism has absolutely no place in our society, let alone in the views expressed by an elected member on Pembrokeshire County Council."

Leader of the Conservative group on Pembrokeshire County Council, Di Clements, prior to his suspension said: “I was made aware of the allegation and spoke with Cllr Edwards. He then self-referred to the Ombudsman.

“Considering the nature of the allegations he withdrew from the Conservative group on PCC this morning.

“There will be no further comment until the outcome of the Ombudsman’s investigation.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an allegation being made and have referred the matter to the Ombudsman. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

It is expected any decision on a formal investigation by the Ombudsman will take several weeks, with the matter either referred to the county council’s own standards committee or to the Adjudication Panel for Wales.