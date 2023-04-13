A hospital ward has been forced to close because there aren't staff to keep patients safe.

Tywyn Hospital's inpatient ward has had to shut temporarily as the health board struggled to recruit "adequate numbers of nurses" to provide safe staffing levels.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board added patients and staff will be moved to Dolgellau Hospital next week "to ensure more robust nursing cover."

The health board said it is working with staff, patients and their families to "ensure a safe transfer between hospitals".

It is not yet known when the ward at Tywyn hospital will re-open soon as the health board said the recruitment process could "take several months".

Ffion Johnstone, from Betsi Cadwaladar University Health Board, said that bosses have been "working hard to recruit new nurses from the surrounding area and from further afield to work at Tywyn Hospital for some time".

Ms Johnstone added: "Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to recruit adequate numbers of nurses to provide safe nurse staffing levels across both Tywyn and Dolgellau Hospitals.

“With the safety of our patients as our primary concern, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close the ward at Tywyn Hospital and consolidate inpatient beds at Dolgellau Hospital to ensure more robust nursing cover.

"All other services – including outpatient appointments - will continue as normal at Tywyn Hospital.

Its statement finished by adding they understand the closure will cause "concern" within the community but added: "We have taken the decision to protect the safety of our inpatients until we can achieve sustainable levels of nurse staffing.”