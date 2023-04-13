Play Brightcove video

The RAF helicopter circled above the Carneddau mountains in Snowdonia on Wednesday

A major search to find a missing walker and her dog has entered its third day.

Police, mountain rescue and the RAF search and rescue helicopter are all looking for Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn and her black dog, Eyora after she failed to return home on Tuesday.

A search across Eryri national park (Snowdonia) was co-ordinated after the alarm was raised shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. Ms Plungiene's car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area of the Conwy Valley the following day.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team said volunteers have been searching in "atrocious conditions" and they have spoken to witnesses who have helped inform them of the route Ms Plungiene had taken.

Ms Plungiene, from Prestatyn, and her dog, Eyora, were last seen leaving for a walk on the morning of Tuesday, 11 March, at around 10:30am.

Search teams battled snow and gale force winds on Wednesday to look for Ms Plungiene and her dog.

Officers then found Ausra's car during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed there were two sightings of a female with a dog on Tuesday in the hills to the south of Rowen at 11:30am and 4:30pm.

"If that was you, please contact us so we can eliminate you from our enquiries", Superintendent Owain Llewelyn from North Wales Police said.

The search was paused in the Carneddau mountains on Wednesday evening because of poor weather conditions. Police said teams had battled snow and gale force winds.

A statement on the Facebook page for Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said: “With information from witnesses who spoke to her, and Ausra’s route, teams have been searching the high mountains in atrocious conditions throughout the day and will continue at first light.

“The thoughts of all the teams are with Ausra’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

It is believed Ms Plungiene may have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.

North Wales Police Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said officers are "very concerned for Ausra’s welfare".

He added: “Specialist officers continue to support Ausra’s family and we would ask the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have contacted us thus far, and would ask anyone who may have seen Ausra with her dog Eyora."

Anyone who has information as to her whereabouts is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number A052734.