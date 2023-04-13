The family of a missing man from the Rhondda are "desperate" to know where he is.

Martin Clatworthy, 57, has been missing for more than five weeks.

Police say it's "very concerning" that there has not been any "sign of him".

Mr Clatworthy was last seen in Blaenrhondda, Treorchy, at 10.55am on Tuesday 7 March.

Mr Clatworthy is around 5ft 7” tall with brown eyes and short and dark hair. Credit: South Wales Police/Family Photo.

Rivers, hills and mountains are being searched by officers.

He was wearing black jeans and a black fleece when he went missing.

"This is very concerning"

Inspector Tony Watts, from South Wales Police, said: “It’s been over five weeks since Martin went missing and there hasn’t been any sign of him.

"Clearly this is very concerning, and his family and friends are desperate to know where he is.

“We have carried out extensive searches for Martin over the past weeks and these will continue.

"I am again urging anybody with information that could us help us find him to contact us immediately.”

Those with any information is urged to call 101, quoting occurrence number 2300075324.