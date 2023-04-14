The daughter a woman who went missing in the Conwy Valley has paid an emotional tribute to her after a body was found.

Mountain rescue volunteers spent days searching for Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, who disappeared while on a walk with her dog after she failed to return home.

Hours after learning a body had been found in the search, her daughter said she will "miss her so much".

In a statement released on Facebook, Ms Plungiene's daughter, Toma Plungaite Lamb, said her "heart was broken".

Ms Plungiene and her black dog, Eyora, failed to return to their home in Prestatyn on Tuesday.

It prompted the start of a major three-day hunt across Eryri national park (Snowdonia) to find them both.

Ms Plungiene's dog Eyora was found alive Credit: North Wales Police

On Thursday 13 April, North Wales Police confirmed that the body of a woman had been found near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

A dog was found alive at the location.

"I miss you mommy so much"

The full tribute reads: "One more day, one more time, one more sunset…Maybe I'll be satisfied…But then again…I know what it would do…!!! Leave me wishing still, for one more day with you…!!!

"I miss you mommy so much!!!

"My heart is broken without you."

Following the discovery of the body, Superintendent Owain Llewelyn from North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time. I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.

“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.

Following the news, MS for Aberconwy Janet Finch-Saunders said, “I was very saddened to hear that a body has been discovered in the search for the missing Ausra Plungiene.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to all those involved in the search, including North Wales Police, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the RAF Search and Rescue Team, in what were extremely difficult weather conditions. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.”