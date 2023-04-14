A 38-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man on Easter Sunday.

Officers were called to a property at Orchard Court on New Orchard Street in Swansea city centre on 9 April.

Paul Jenkins, aged 38 from Swansea, was arrested and has since been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes said: “Although a suspect has been charged and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with his death, our enquiries are ongoing, and we continue to appeal for anyone with information which may assist us to get in touch.”