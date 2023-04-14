One of the UK's most successful breeding female ospreys is unlikely to return to the nest she has used to breed for the last 20 years, a charity has said.

Known as Mrs G, the bird is said to be at least three weeks late returning from her winter migration to breed in the Glaslyn Valley for her 20th year, and is not expected to be seen again.

Mrs G is believed to have been around 23 years old and had been breeding since 2004 in the nest she and her first partner, Aran, built.

Over the years, a total of 44 chicks successfully migrated from the nest under her care.

Several of those have gone on to breed themselves elsewhere in the UK making her a grandmother to at least 130 and a great grandmother several times over.

Aran has since found himself alone in his nest since Mrs G failed to return this Spring Credit: Glaslyn Ospreys

Although it is not known where Mrs G spent her winters, the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Western Africa, making it a perilous 3000-mile journey back to north Wales.

In the Spring, the birds undertake the return journey to re-unite with their partners.

Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife, the charity which runs the project, welcomed back her partner Aran on 3 April, but Mrs G wasn’t there to greet him and he has since spent much of the time alone on the nest.

“We always knew this day would come"

“We always knew this day would come and our volunteers and many supporters have been upset that she has not returned.” said Visitor Centre Manager Heather Corfield.

"But she has been a quite remarkable bird and has made an immense contribution to the osprey breeding programme in the UK. Thousands of people at home and abroad have avidly followed her story for almost two decades. She will always be remembered and celebrated by Glaslyn Ospreys”

It is now hoped that Aran will attract a new partner and that chicks will be seen again on the nest this summer.

Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can see live images from the nest from high-definition cameras which is also streamed online 24 hours a day.