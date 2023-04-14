A man from Merthyr Tydfil has been arrested following a fatal two-car crash near Rhymney.

Driver, Gareth Davies, 43, from Rassau in Blaenau Gwent, died at the scene.

The crash, involving a Renault Clio and a Ford Ka, happened at around 5.50am on Thursday 13 April on Fochriw Road.

Mr Davies' family is being supported by specialist officers from Gwent Police.

Police, paramedics and fire crews all responded to the crash.

The male driver of the Ka, 27, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police want to speak to any drivers who were travelling on Fochriw Road between 5am and 5.30am on Thursday 13 April.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage or information is urged to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 2300117492.