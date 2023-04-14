Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds has released a song featuring the club's fans to mark his co-owner's birthday - to help people pronounce his name correctly.

Rob McElhenney who is an American actor, producer and writer, bought the club with Hollywood star Reynolds in 2020.

The pair have since forged strong relationships with the community and club, as the men's side edge closer to promotion hopes to the Football League.

In a video shared on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds posted the performance alongside the caption, "A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy birthday, @rmcelhenney"

Warning: Video contains expletives

For Rob's birthday last year, Reynolds surprised his friend with a personalised urinal at The Racecourse ground.

McElhenney then honoured his co-owner with a giant memorial blimp which he flew above stadium, much to the delight of local fans.

The video begins with Reynolds opening the song on his own singing lyrics: "Despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing they do not know is how to say his name."

"Pronouncing all those N's and E's and H's can perplex 'em, so here's a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham."

The pair are often seen in the stands together at the Racecourse

It then cut to a number of people mispronouncing his name including the former Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.

The video also featured Maxine Hughes, the Welsh language translator who has appeared in previous videos with the pair.

Singer Charlotte Church also appears singing in the chorus as well as McElhenney's wife Kaitlin Olson and the owner of The Turf Pub Wayne Jones.

It also shows Wrexham fans and players dancing along to the Irish folk track.

Reynolds added the song was the result of "genius work" from songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

He then tweeted to say it would be a "real shame" if the song became a chant at the Racecourse ground.

Wrexham beat Notts County in a nail-biting 3-2 victory last weekend Credit: PA

Wrexham have set their sights on promotion to the Football League after a nail-biting win against Notts County last week.

Following an epic save by 40-year-old goalkeeper Ben Foster in the 96th minute, Foster recalled how Rob McElhenney kissed him "fully on the lips" after the game.

The side need seven points from their final four games to clinch the National League title and finally see off County in a remarkable fifth-tier season which has seen both clubs reach 100 points.

No relegation place can be decided until Tuesday at the earliest with Wrexham travelling to Barnet this weekend for their latest clash.