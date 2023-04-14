A supermarket has removed signs from a store on the Isle of Wight after Welsh language signs were installed there by mistake.

The Aldi store in Cowes displayed the sign saying, 'Hunan Checkouts' which directs customers to self-checkouts during a recent refurbishment.

It's believed the signs were meant to be installed at the supermarket in Newport, south Wales, but ended up more than 150 miles away.

Aldi said the signs have now been removed and replaced Credit: PA Images

The picture was posted to social media which attracted comments from people with one joking, " They came, they gwent".

Another said, "Drive Caerphilly, thank you for shopping at Aldi".

A few years ago, supermarket Asda was left red-faced after it printed 10,000 bags with the mis-spelling of the 'Isle of White' to mark the opening of a new supermarket.