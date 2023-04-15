A 66-year-old man has been charged with rape following an incident in the Canton area of Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning (14 April) outside The Admiral Napier Pub.

The man will appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Saturday with police appealing for witnesses.

Police said the incident happened between midnight and 1am on Friday, 14 April, on Cowbridge Road East.

It took place outside the Admiral Napier Pub and officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time.

A man has been arrested and charged, but police say there may be more witnesses who have crucial information that could help with the case.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a white Vauxhall Saloon-style vehicle which stopped in the area.

South Wales Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses – both pedestrians and those in vehicles who may have passed the Admiral Napier between those times and particularly anyone with dash cam footage.

"In particular, we are seeking to identify witnesses who were inside a white Vauxhall Saloon style vehicle which appeared to stop in the location during the material time period."The vehicle was heading in the general direction of Ely having travelled from the direction of the city centre.

"The occupants of the car may have witnessed the incident and may have crucial information which will assist the ongoing investigation."

Detective Inspector Kath Barry said: “While a man has been charged with this offence, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area, either on foot or driving through.

"They may have important information which will assist us in our investigation.”

