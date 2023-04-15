A man from Swansea who raped a girl for over a period of seven years has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Anthony Pitman, 51, from Pontarddulais, began raping the girl when she was just 12-years-old and continued for seven years from 2010 to 2017.

He was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Swansea Crown Court.

South Wales police said: 'The victim was abused in the worst ways possible and Anthony Pitman exploited her for his own pleasure'

The 51-year-old was found guilty on Wednesday 12 April of 21 offences occurring over a seven-year time period.

South Wales police said the offences started when the girl was 12 years old and she was abused in "the worst ways possible."

They have since praised the victim for her "immense bravery" in reporting the incident.

Detective Constable James Llewellyn said: "The victim, in this case, was abused in the worst ways possible and Anthony Pitman exploited her for his own pleasure.

“I would like to praise her for the immense bravery she has shown in reporting what happened to police."I hope this case will demonstrate that we will always listen to and support anyone who reports matters to us and offenders will be held accountable for the crimes they commit.“This sentencing sends a clear message that child sexual exploitation will never be acceptable, and we will ensure anyone who engages in this type of behaviour will be brought to justice, as we have seen today.”

