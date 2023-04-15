Wrexham stumbled in their bid to secure promotion from the National League after they drew against Barnet.

The Dragons battled to a goalless draw despite going ten men down against Barnet.

The point means the north Wales team now need six points from their remaining three games to clinch promotion and win the league.

The National League leaders were hoping to continue the momentum from their thrilling win against Notts County on Monday.

Wrexham went in to the early kick-off at Barnet knowing a win, as-well as a victory for Woking against Notts County later today would mean they could seal promotion in their game against Yeovil Town on Tuesday evening.

However, they faced a hurdle on their way to their Hollywood dream, in Barnet.

Some fans will be relieved with a point after Wrexham played much of the second-half with ten men.

Callum McFadzean was sent off early in the second half for a foot in the face of Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

It was a tight game throughout, as both sides battled to take control of the game.

Both teams had good chances with Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer coming close and Barnet player Harry Smith heading inches wide with ten minutes to go.

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney would have been hoping for a win as a late birthday present.

It comes after he was surprised by fellow owner Ryan Reynolds with a video made by fans for him.

Wrexham are next in action against Yeovil Town at the Racecourse on Tuesday evening where they can take a step closer to promotion.