A delivery driver who was injured while trying to stop his van from allegedly being stolen has died in hospital two weeks after the incident.

54-year-old Mark Lang, from Cardiff, was dragged for almost half a mile whilst trapped under his own van on Tuesday 28 March.

His partner has paid tribute to him and said he "was a good man with a lot of love to give".

The incident took place on North Road, Cardiff, opposite Cathays High School. Credit: Matthew Horwood

Mr Lang was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after being hit on North Road.

He was treated for a brain injury and "multiple lacerations across the body", a court previously heard.

He passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 April) after spending two weeks in hospital.

Christopher Elgifari, 31, appeared in court charged with attempted murder on 31 March.

Mr Lang is believed to have been delivering parcels on Laytonia Avenue in Cathays, Cardiff, before the incident. Credit: Matthew Horwood

He is thought to have been hit by his white van, which had allegedly been stolen.

The delivery driver became trapped underneath the vehicle before it came to a stop on North Road, which leads into the centre of the Welsh capital.

Mr Lang's partner said: "I don't think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

"It's difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

"Our thanks go out to all the emergency services who did their best to bring him back to us, the people on the scene who rallied around him and called for help, and all the staff at the Heath who made sure his final days were comfortable and who worked tirelessly to help him and the family."

"Throughout all of this, it has been comforting to see so much love and support from so many people who knew Mark. Friends, colleagues, old teammates as well as customers and their dogs.

"We've been inundated with nice words and if we noticed it we spoke to him about it.

"Assume he was aware of your kind words and very happy to hear them. Mark was a good man, with a lot of love to give.

"He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved. He will be sorely missed."

