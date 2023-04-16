Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales speaks to Hayley Norris, whose 16-year-old son Jonah was able to compete in the Newport 10K for the first time ever

Wales' largest marathon has returned to its traditional springtime slot for the first time since the Covid pandemic - with around 6,000 participants hitting the streets of Newport.

Launched in 2018, Sunday's event marks the fifth anniversary of the 26.2 mile race, which has been rescheduled several times.

It boasts one of the flattest marathon courses in Europe, with more than 70% of finishers claiming a personal best over three editions of the race.

Jonah Norris, 16, is thought to be one of around 35 people in the world to have a condition known as SNAP25.

This year is the first time supported wheelchair users can register, making it more inclusive than ever.

Hayley Norris and her son Jonah, from Cardiff, took part in the 10K event together.

The 16-year-old has an extremely rare condition called SNAP25, limiting his mobility and speech.

Ms Norris said: "He doesn't walk, he has no speech, he's tube fed so he's completely reliant on all of us for his care needs.

"But because he loves being out, he loves being out in the fresh air and loves his running buggy that's why this is great because we get to do it together.

"He's a bit of an adrenaline junkie, so unless I'm like Kipchoge or Mo Farah it's not quite as exciting going out with mum because she doesn't run fast enough, but he loves it."

The marathon starts and finishes on Newport's riverfront and offers iconic landmarks, like the Transporter Bridge and the Gwent Levels.

Run 4 Wales, which organises Newport Marathon and 10K and other running events, provides free entry for those who support wheelchair users in the race.

Race director Steve Brace, also a double Olympic marathon runner, designed the race.

He said: "These events are for everyone, as long as they can do the times.

"We are under pressure to open roads so we can't leave people to do it forever, and that's why we have a fun run as well as a stepping stone.

"We've always had traditional wheelchairs and now we've opened that up far more."

Mr Norris hopes she and Jonah can inspire more families like theirs to brace the race.

"It's amazing that he can do what any other 15, 16, 17-year-old can do, albeit in a different way to able-bodied runners, but something that we can both do together," she said.