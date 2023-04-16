Two women have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in Bangor.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service have evacuated all people in the houses affected.

Eight fire engines attended the blaze on Sunday (16 April) morning.

North Wales Fire and rescue service were called to Friars Avenue, Bangor at 10.41 am on Sunday morning after a fire broke out.

According to the service, a mid terrace property was alight and adjacent properties were also affected.

All people have been evacuated from the affected houses and two women have been taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

The fire service have asked all members of the public to avoid the area.