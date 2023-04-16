Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales speaks to Jacob Williams and his father who relies on his lifeline alarm but is now facing a 68% price hike for the essential service

Hundreds of Torfaen's most vulnerable residents who rely on an emergency alarm system are facing a 68% price hike for the service.

Disabled and elderly people use the 'Lifeline' alarm to alert loved ones and carers when they are in trouble and need help.

But the cost of the council-provided service - which is used by around 1,600 people in Torfaen - is going up from around £65 to £110 a year.

Mr Evans feels the price increase is yet another pressure on the county's most vulnerable. Credit: ITV Wales

Jacob Williams, from Abersychan, is one of those affected by the price hike.

The 23-year-old has learning disabilities and Dravet syndrome - a rare neurological condition that causes severe epileptic seizures.

He lives above The Rising Sun Inn pub with his father Gerwyn Evans, who is alerted when Jacob may be having a seizure in bed.

The 63-year-old said: "Jacob's alarm is basically a piece of equipment which lies underneath the mattress.

"If Jacob moves for more than 20 seconds, which obviously is like a seizure, then it activates and I get a call on my mobile phone.

"I can be anywhere in the world and I get the call and I can respond very quickly."

Mr Evans said he can afford to pay the increased price, but fears for others who may be struggling to make ends meet. Credit: ITV Wales

Mr Evan said the alarm gives Jacob more independence.

"It absolutely gives you such peace of mind basically because as any parent will know when you have kids you sleep with one eye open," he said.

"Although Jacob's 23, with the needs that he has it's vital that I respond quickly before he hurts himself falling out of bed.

"It's a vital piece of equipment for everyday life for Jacob."

Mr Evans added: "I get the council has to cover costs, but it's just the dramatic increase that incensed me, from £65 to £110.

"It was just simply, here's your increase, like it or lump it, and we need that equipment.

"If any businessman put up their charges by 68% then you wouldn't have a business for very long.

"Unfortunately again it's the vulnerable without a voice that they've hit in Torfaen."

ITV Wales could not reach Torfaen County Borough Council for a comment, but in a previous statement, Executive Member for Adult Services, David Daniels, said: "The council have done everything to keep the cost of the service as low as possible for the current financial year and continues to provide some of the lowest charges for assistive technology in Wales.

"We know that any increase in cost is unwelcome in the current financial climate so while the service has increased to a little over £2 per week, we will continue to subsidise the service and keep costs as low as possible."

