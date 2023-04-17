A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing in a street in Aberdare.

The incident happened in Cobden Street at around 4.10pm on 17 April.

South Wales Police have said armed officers were sent to the area.

In a statement , the force said: "We were called to a report of a stabbing in Cobden Street, Aberdare, at 4.10pm today. One man has been taken to hospital.

"His family has been informed and his condition is currently described as stable.

"Armed police have been deployed as a precaution to ensure the safety of officers and the public. Inquiries are ongoing."

No arrest have yet been made.