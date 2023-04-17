A body has been found in the search for missing man Jai Holroyd.

Police confirmed a body was found in the water at Pembroke Port at 11am on Sunday morning.

Mr Holroyd, 40, was last seen around Hobbs Point on the morning of Monday 20 March, along with his car, a silver Honda Civic.

Dyfed Powys Police released CCTV footage of Mr Holroyd during their search. Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

In a statement, Dyfed Powys Police said: "A body was found in the water at Pembroke port at 11am, today (Sunday, 16 April).

“While formal identification has not been possible, the family of missing Jai Holroyd has been informed of the development. They are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“HM Coroner has also been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained."

A search operation was launched, involving specialist search teams, the marine unit, specialist sonar, drones, the dog unit, the diving team, a police helicopter and the coastguard.

10 days after his disappearance, police announced the search was being scaled back.

