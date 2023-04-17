Thirty years ago today Steve Robinson conquered the world.

The Cardiff featherweight's story is a remarkable tale, befitting of his nickname - The Cinderella Man.

In April 1993, Ruben Palacios was due to travel to the UK to defend his title against Englishman Jim Davison. But he tested positive for HIV and had to pull out of the fight and relinquish his belt.

Promoters scrambled to find an opponent to face Davison for the vacant belt but nobody would take the fight, with making the weight proving the biggest stumbling block.

Robinson, who was working part time in Debenhams at the time, was ready to rumble and took the fight at just 48 hours' notice.

The fight went the distance and Robinson won on points, claiming the featherweight world title. Credit: ITV

"Well, it's crazy," he told ITV Wales. "The story is, I was actually at my mother-in-law's house two days before fight, and I just finished pie and chips. Yeah, mad it was.

"And then I had a phone call from my old trainer, Ronnie Rush, and he said, to me 'there's a big fight for you' and I said 'when is that?' and he replied 'two days' time up in Newcastle for the world featherweight title'.

"I went 'oh, will I be ready for it?' He said 'Yes, you will. You're naturally fit, you're always in the gym' And then I thought to myself 'go for it!'."

Robinson's biggest challenge was to drop nine lbs in just 48 hours in order to make the weight.

Back then, the weigh-in was on the same day of the fight, which helped immensely but nowadays it's vastly unlikely that the fight would ever be sanctioned.

But Robinson made weight and the bout went ahead.

Robinson had just two days to lose around 9lbs, in order to make weight for the fight. Credit: ITV

"Well I was just very nervous," he said. "I was shocked, but I was happy. It was a big fight for me.

"You know, if I could win this fight, it'd be amazing, it would put me up there you know? I had a young boy as well. It was just amazing.

"And I knew I had to win a fight. Win it obviously for my son, my family and also for Wales."

Win it he did. The fight went the distance and Robinson won on points after clearly getting the upper hand throughout the fight.

It was a stunning victory that propelled him to the top of the world.

And he would be a genuine world champion, defending his belt seven times before eventually losing it to Prince Naseem Hamed in 1995.

"I think a few English reporters were thinking it was a bit of a fluke when I won the world title," he recalls.

"But I wasn't no Mickey Mouse world champion. I was a true world champion. I got to world class and it was an amazing run."