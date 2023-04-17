A man, 19, has died in hospital following a car crash in Newport.

The crash, which involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa, happened in Magor Road at around 3am on Saturday, April 15.

Police say a 19-year-old driver was taken to hospital where he later died. A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a report of a road traffic collision in Magor Road, Newport around 3am on Saturday 15 April."The collision involved one car: a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

"The driver, a 19-year-old man from Newport, was taken University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff where he later sadly died.

"His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"A 17-year-old boy, who was a passenger, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV, or motorists with dashcam, to contact us."

The force is asking anyone with details to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300119935.