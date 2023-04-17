A mother was left distraught after her autistic son was told to stop playing at a soft play centre in Gwynedd.

Rachel Heal, 36, was told her four-year-old son Toby would have to leave the play area because he was not wearing socks.Ms Heal had taken Toby to the Little Dragons Softplay in Blaenau Ffestiniog on the Thursday before the Easter holidays for a day out.

Toby, who is non-verbal and autistic, is very active and loves jumping, bouncing and spinning, according to his mum.

Both were excited as it was their first time visiting the centre since the pandemic, but the experience left Ms Heal "disappointed".

She voiced her concerns on Facebook and is now looking at taking further action.

She said: "As soon as we go into reception Toby covers his ears, a normal response for him entering a new environment but he was happy enough as we signed in, paid, and were let through.

"Toby straight away runs towards the play area, takes off his socks and shoes without hesitation, dives right in and starts playing.

"We ran up and down the climbing frame, Toby smiling and laughing as I was chasing him."When we came down to the ground floor of the climbing frame, I heard a man shouting in the background but thought nothing of it and carried on playing with Toby."

She continued: "Toby runs out of the playing frame onto the outer section where another parent said to me that the man shouting (the owner) wanted Toby to put on his socks."I grabbed Toby’s socks and sat him down to put them on, just as I finished putting the second sock on, Toby takes them straight off and runs. There was no chance I was going to be able to get them on him."Ms Heal then went over to speak with the owner, hoping that once they understood that Toby was autistic they would be more understanding of the situation. However she said the owner replied, 'well, he can’t go on then.'

Ms Heal added: "Off I go to get Toby, he immediately senses I was getting him to leave and drops himself to the floor. Toby is a solid 4-year-old boy, he’s heavy and I struggle to carry him especially when he doesn’t want to leave.

"Knowing that he didn’t want to go, I felt myself get upset and as much as I tried to hold it in, I felt the tears building up.

"My little boy wanted to play, we had only just got there, and he was having fun."She acknowledge the reason why it is requested that people wear socks in the venue but that "reasonable adjustments could, should and are made for children with additional needs".She has put in an official complaint to Little Dragons, adding: "I hope a resolution can be made so that Toby and children like him can have the same rights to play as other children."Little Dragons Softplay owner Kevin Baldwin responded saying: "Mrs Heal has been in the play centre before and is aware that socks must be worn by children and adults at all times when using the playframe. This is standard for many if not all softplay centres because of the possibility of the spread of infection and to prevent toes getting caught in safety netting.

"Many children would prefer not to wear socks and I feel unable to make exceptions to this rule as it would make it unenforceable. Mrs Heal was asked if she had considered putting tights under his clothes as we have found this to be an effective solution for many parents in this position. I include myself in this group as I had to put tights on an autistic grandson."There is no alternative to wearing socks/tights and Mrs Heal did mention in her letter to me that we should be able to provide tights. Socks in all sizes are currently available and we will be able to provide children’s tights in future."I am sorry that Mrs Heal was disappointed and will endeavour to ensure this situation doesn’t arise again. We remain committed to offering a safe environment to youngsters of all abilities and are always happy to consider any suggested improvements."