People who drive into Cardiff could soon find themselves paying to do so, under new plans being considered by the council.

Similar charges, like congestion charges, are already in place across several other UK cities, including in Bristol, but not here in Wales.

There is no proposed fee amount yet, or map indicating which Cardiff roads and areas would be included.

A discount for residents is likely and blue badge holders are also likely to be exempt from the payment, which would not be introduced before 2027.

Cardiff Council said the plan would "improve" air quality, ease congestion and generate money for the city's transport system, which the council said is "much-needed".

However, it has added that the city's air quality levels "are compliant with the limit values for pollutants set out in legislation".

In addition, the council said it hopes to use money from Welsh Government and other grants to bring in the following, before any road user payment scheme is introduced:

£1 bus fares on "key routes"

"Better" and expanded bus routes

Deliver phase one of a tram service from Central station to Cardiff Bay

"Enhanced frequency" on the Coryton and City rail lines

"Improvements" to regional commuting

If plans go ahead, Cardiff Council said it will consider a range of options like road user charges, congestion zones, clean air zones and workplace parking charges.

Over the coming months, the council will be asking residents, commuters and businesses for their opinions on the plans.

If proposals are then approved by the council's cabinet, it could take "up to five years to implement".

Sustrans Cymru, a charity promoting active travel, said the plans will help create "a more equitable, healthy, and liveable city for everyone".

The group's Director, Christine Boston, added: "Any system must also be designed with equity in mind. We know that the impacts of air pollution and traffic congestion are often felt most acutely by low-income communities and people with disabilities.

"By ensuring that the scheme is equitable, in the way any charges are applied and in the types of interventions and areas where funding is reinvested, we can work towards creating a fairer and more sustainable city for all.”

The Welsh Government has already introduced 50mph speed zones on some of the country's busiest roads, and a 20mph default speed limit for residential areas will be rolled out in September.