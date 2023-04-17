The amount of money some sixth form and college students across Wales receive every week will soon rise.

Around 16,000 students currently get £30 weekly in Education Maintenance Allowance.

However, that will rise by £10 to £40 to help towards rising food and transport costs.

The Welsh Government said EMA is designed for students aged 16 to 18 from low-income households.

It has been welcomed by the National Union for Students in Wales, with its President Orla Tarn saying they are "pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to students".

It is the first time the grant has increased in the last two decades.

Orla Tarn described EMA as "vital" and "in the context of spiralling cost of living, it was clear an increase was needed to stop young learners from being priced out of education".

However, they said: "there is still lots of work to do to address the cost-of-learning crisis.

"Students across Wales are facing a perfect storm of rising rent, bloated bills, massive increases in food prices, and transport costs which are forcing learners to choose between attending classes and paying for food.

“Any review of EMA should be grounded in how best to equip further education students to reach their full potential in our education system and I look forward to working with the Welsh Government to ensure that student voice is at the heart of decision making.”

Jeremy Miles, Education Minister, said the increased payment will "help students with the reality of the cost of learning for students".