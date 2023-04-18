Wrexham AFC Women have been promoted to the Genero Adran Premier after beating Briton Ferry Llansawel 1-0.

Rebecca Pritchard scored the only goal, but it was enough for the site to earn the "thrilling win" at Newtown’s Latham Park.

The result means Wrexham will play in the top flight of Welsh Women’s Football for the first time since the club reformed.

They are now semi-professional meaning "players have the best chance of being successful".

It will also "help the club achieve its objective of becoming the best women’s team in Wales, in the shortest period, practically possible.”

Player, Del Morgan, said on Twitter: "What a day with the best team."

The Adran North winners scored the only goal of an enthralling promotion play-off final after the break, before goalkeeper Del Morgan stopped a late siege from the southern champions.

Under 19's coach, Gemma Owen, said: "When putting together our club development plan to compete in the Adran North (tier 2) in the 2021/22 season, we stated that we wanted to gain promotion to the Adran Premier in 3 years...

"We’ve done it in 2!"

The referee’s whistle sparked "incredible scenes of celebration".

Goalkeeper Morgan and club captain Kim Dutton lifted the trophy.

The result means Wrexham will take their place in the top-flight next season.

Mia Roberts, player, said "over you to lads" as Wrexham's men prepare to take on Yeovil Town, tonight, at the Racecourse ground.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.