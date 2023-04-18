A body found woodland in the search for a missing man has been formally identified as Stewart McGinn.

Gwent Police said the body of a man was discovered near Monmouth at around 10:20am on 13 April.

Mr McGinn had gone missing near his home in Monmouth last week and officers issued an appeal for information.

Following the discovery of a body, Mr McGinn's family had been informed.

Police since confirmed the body had been identified as 30-year-old Mr McGinn and they were not treating the death as suspicious.

Elizabeth Stone, known to friends as Jane, was killed in June 2021 when she was walking along a pavement Credit: Media Wales

Mr McGinn was jailed in July last year after killing 79-year-old pedestrian Elizabeth Stone.

McGinn pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving after he rode his bike on the pavement and around a corner at speed, running into Mrs Stone head on.

The force of the impact knocked the 79-year-old to the ground and caused a serious head injury.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in July last year, of which it said he would serve half before he is released on licence.