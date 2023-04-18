A driver has died after a serious crash which shut the M4 near Bridgend in both directions yesterday.

Police said the man, 44, from Cardiff, died after a Mercedes Sprinter van had collided with the central reservation.

It happened on the M4 westbound between J36 and J37.

Traffic officers asked drivers to "remain patient" in the long tailbacks. Credit: Traffic Wales.

Emergency services were called at around 2:30pm on Monday, 17 April.

Police confirmed the man’s family has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

The motorway was shut for more than seven hours and reopened at 10:30pm on Monday night.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is being asked to call South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number 2300122673.