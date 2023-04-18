Play Brightcove video

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s multi award-winning musical stage show Hamilton will come to Wales for the first time.

The show, which has won 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 Olivier Awards, the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

The Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller production has been playing on London's West End since 2017 and continues to play to sell-out houses at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

The show was created by Lin Manuel-Miranda who first came to Wales to film the BBC series His Dark Materials Credit: Hamilton

The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an International tour also planned.

The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway and will begin touring in the UK for the first time from next year before coming to Wales Millennium Centre for Christmas 2024.

The venue in Cardiff said the musical would be held in the Welsh capital from 26 November 26, 2024 to 25 January, 2025.

Casting for the tour is currently underway.

Tickets will be available later this year, the WMC website states.