Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are “never out of the dressing room”, according to the club's executive director, Humphrey Ker.

His comments come after Chelsea’s owner, American businessman, Todd Boehly, was criticised for addressing players in the dressing room.

Chelsea caretaker boss Lampard defended owner Boehly, after reports he told the Blues squad their season had been “embarrassing” following Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

National League leaders Wrexham also have Stateside owners – Deadpool star, Reynolds, and creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, McElhenney - and Ker says the pair going into the dressing room after matches is welcomed at the Welsh club.

The pair are often seen in the stands together at the Racecourse Credit: PA

“We like to do things a bit differently at Wrexham,” Said Ker.

“I heard about Todd Boehly going into the Chelsea dressing room, and the one thing we’ve tried to really foster at Wrexham is the relationship between the players, the management and the ownership – that we’re all in this together pulling in the same direction.

“Rob and Ryan are never out of the dressing room, to be honest, when they are over (from the United States).

“They wait until after the game, but they still have this giddy schoolboy thing that they can’t believe that they are allowed in there.

He added: “I know that kind of connection is one they are really proud of and we are really proud of.

“We hope it makes it a fun place to come and play and watch and generally a fun place to work, which has got to be a good thing.”

Wrexham, at home to Yeovil on Tuesday, need six points from their final three games to guarantee being crowned National League champions and claim the one automatic promotion spot on offer.

That would see Wrexham end a 15-year absence from the Football League and make up for the disappointment of losing out in the play-offs last season.

“Our hope for this year was that it was going to be a lot less dramatic than it has turned out to be,” said Ker, who says he would be “surprised” if Wrexham does not feature somehow in the next Deadpool film, which is due to be released in 2024.

“Last year we got knocked out of the play-off semi-final and I remember after that thinking ‘OK, it’s fine. Next year we’ll strengthen in the summer, take this league by storm, and we’ll have it all wrapped up by January’.

“But Notts County have been unbelievably good and made it far too dramatic for us.

“The mood around the place is good. It’s in our hands and the business starts against Yeovil at home.”