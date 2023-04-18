The family of a woman who went missing while walking her dog in Snowdonia have thanked the rescue teams who gave up their time to search for her.

Ausra Plungiene's body was discovered after a three-day search for the missing 56-year-old and her dog, Eyora, in the Carneddau after she failed to return home on Tuesday.

Mountain Rescue Teams found her near Yr Aryg last Thursday afternoon (13 April).

In a statement published today, Ausra’s family said: “All of our family would like to thank everyone for their support, love and good wishes that they have given us over the last few horrific days.

"Friends, family, work colleagues and complete strangers, all have supported us. We can say no more than ‘thank you from the bottom of our hearts’.“We cannot express enough thanks to so many people that gave up their time to search for our beloved Ausra.

Ms Plungiene went missing on Tuesday, prompting a three-day search for the missing 56-year-old and her black dog, Eyora. Credit: North Wales Police

The statement continues: “The police and all their work in front and behind the scenes to trace activities, look after us, support and advise us has been truly remarkable.

“The mountain rescue service, RAF, support helicopters, army and every single individual that we cannot name tried their hardest to find her, through at times very difficult conditions. We cannot thank you all enough.“Ausra is off on another adventure, and we are sure the lives she touched while this angel was with us have been enhanced.”

In a statement released on Facebook last Friday, Ms Plungiene's daughter, Toma Plungaite Lamb, said her "heart was broken".

She said: "One more day, one more time, one more sunset…Maybe I'll be satisfied…But then again…I know what it would do…!!! Leave me wishing still, for one more day with you…!!!

"I miss you mommy so much!!!

"My heart is broken without you."