More than 90% of teachers in Wales have seen an increase in safeguarding referrals in children, according to new data from NSPCC Cymru.

The organisation said the numbers highlight the "worrying scale of abuse and neglect faced by children".

More than 600 teachers were surveyed by the NSPCC and teaching union NASUWT.

It found that 86% of teachers in Wales reported an increase in child neglect referrals in the past year.

The organisation described teachers as "vital" in keeping children safe. Credit: PA Images.

The NSPCC said the findings underline the "vital role that schools play in keeping children safe".

The survey of teachers in Wales also shows the types of referrals that teachers have seen an increase in over the past year:

83% have seen an increase in emotional abuse referrals

65% have seen an increase in physical abuse referrals

52% of teachers have seen an increase in sexual abuse referrals

"Everyone has to play their part"

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC said: “The vital role that teachers play in keeping children and young people safe cannot be underestimated.

"They are in a prime position to spot concerns, and, in many cases, they are the trusted adults that children turn to when something worrying, or upsetting has happened to them.

"At the NSPCC, we believe everyone can play their part.

“Strong communities are vital in helping to keep children safe."

The NSPCC is urging anyone with concerns about a child to contact their Helpline to speak on 0808 800 5000.