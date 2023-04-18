By ITV Wales journalist Brad Williams

A teenage swimmer from the Cynon Valley has triumphed on her first day at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia.

Cerys O'Connell, 14, from Mountain Ash, has scooped two gold medals in the 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle, and a silver medal in the open women's 4x50 freestyle relay.

Cerys and her parents, Lisa and Alun, spoke to ITV News recently as she prepared to head down under.

They spoke about how "incredibly proud" they were of their daughter's achievements who had a life-saving bone marrow transplant from her sister, Megan, a decade ago.

She was only a four-years-old when she was diagnosed with the life-threatening medical condition called Severe Aplastic Anaemia.

Cerys is a member of Team GB at the World Transplant Games. Credit: Lisa O'Connell.

The games, currently being held in Perth, Australia, raise awareness of organ and tissue donation, and to encourage transplant patients to regain their fitness.

Cerys told ITV News it was "crazy" to be selected as a member of Team GB.

Cerys spoke to ITV News as she trained at Aberdare Swimming Pool

She added: "I don't think I registered it until about an hour after."

Cerys is a member of the Nexus Valley Swimming Club and she has already achieved sporting success.

The teenager represented Wales in the British Transplant Games last year. She won three gold medals and one silver in swimming.

Before that, she participated in the same competition two years earlier in Newport, where she won two gold medals and a bronze.