If coaches and players are looking a little gloomy as the season comes to a close this weekend, then most would forgive them.

Off-field chaos this year has led to all four regions languishing near the bottom of the league.

And the financial reality means that results are unlikely to improve dramatically in the near future.

“In Welsh rugby, we really have to stabilise now for a couple of years,” Dragons boss Dai Flanagan told ITV Wales.

“It's hard to hear, it's hard to say, I guess, because everyone's got ambition. Everyone wants to win. But fundamentally, we can't go bust.”

Saturday is Welsh rugby's official Judgement Day. But you could argue there's already been a few of those so far this season.

Last month brought about a new financial agreement for the game here in Wales, but the figures behind the deal have left question marks over how competitive our four professional sides can be next season.

Over the next two years, budgets will shrink to £4.5 million, lagging way behind what the top sides in Europe are spending.

“My personal opinion is I still think there needs to be more money put into Welsh rugby,” said Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull.

“They'll probably say ‘we've given you lots of money already and you haven't achieved anything’ but we’ve just got to the knockouts in Europe.

“If you’re going to say ‘we want you to be winning those competitions’ then you need to invest.”

Cutbacks have led to players being offered new deals that in some cases represents a 50% pay cut.

Some have already decided to walk away. Players like the Ospreys’ Joe Hawkins, the Dragons’ Will Rowlands and Ross Moriarty, and Cardiff’s Dillon Lewis and Jarrod Evans.

“Unfortunately, we're not in a position where we can put competitive offers on the table,” said Cardiff boss Dai Young.

“They've got to look after themselves and their family. So, you know, I 100 percent understand it.

“I’m sorry to see players like that go because you want to build on the squad, not obviously lose important players.

“But nobody puts their hand up for pay cuts and these are substantial pay cuts.”

Cardiff Rugby boss Dai Young said he was "sorry" to see players like Dillon Lewis leave the club

So the backdrop is challenging and Welsh rugby finds itself at the foot of a very steep climb.

And there is a feeling that expectations moving forward need to be adjusted.

“The question that we really all have to understand, and that's internally and externally in Welsh rugby is what success looks like,” added Ospreys boss Toby Booth.

“Because then we've got something to gauge and it’s understanding what is achievable rather than what is just blue sky thinking, as it were.”

And so the season comes to a close.

Four professional sides remain in Wales and they’ll be around next season too.

But the fact that’s even worth celebrating tells its own story.