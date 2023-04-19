UK Government ministers including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have criticised a Welsh Government plan to offer financial help to child asylum seekers leaving the care system.

The Welsh Government is running a pilot scheme offering a basic income of £1,600 a month to 18 year olds leaving care.

It requested rule changes to allow child asylum seekers who have been looked after by care services to join the pilot scheme.

That request has been refused by the UK Government.

Last year, a record 45,755 migrants succeeded in crossing the English Channel. Credit: PA

Wales Secretary David TC Davies told the Commons it was “extraordinary” to offer universal basic income to asylum seekers.

He said it showed Welsh ministers were "squandering" taxpayers money while Rishi Sunak told MPs that while his government was "stopping the boats, Labour is paying for them."

Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire), chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee said: "What is not fair to the taxpayer is giving people free cash, including young asylum seekers, no strings attached, through a poorly targeted universal basic income. Isn’t that not what responsible welfare is all about?"

Mr Davies said: "(Mr Crabb) is absolutely correct. And it really is extraordinary that the Welsh Labour Party want to spend millions on handing out a universal basic income to people including asylum seekers, and then not only that, but to then exempt them from having to pay the same legal bills that the rest of us would be subject to."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We believe that care leavers have a right to be properly supported as they develop into independent young adults. Too many young people leaving care continue to face significant barriers to achieving a successful transition into adulthood than many of their peers.

"In line with our Nation of Sanctuary approach, we want to ensure that Unaccompanied Asylum Seeking Children are supported to rebuild their lives and are not prevented from accessing appropriate Welsh Government schemes and benefits to support their integration."