A rare black fox has been spotted roaming the streets of south Wales.

The RSPCA confirmed it is aware of the fox and officers have been at a location this morning (Wednesday 19 April) trying to locate it.

Also known as silver foxes, they are the same as the red foxes we have living wild in the UK, according to the RSPCA, but with different colouration.

People living in two Vale of Glamorgan towns, Barry and Sully, have shared pictures of the fox.

The RSPCA said the fox was "not successfully contained" on Wednesday and officers "currently don't know where he/she is".

Nik Venn posted a picture on Facebook with the caption: "This picture was from Monday morning [17 April] on Bendrick Road, fox heading towards the docks."

The RSPCA has warned against keeping exotic animals, like silver foxes, as pets.

"Traditionally, they were bred for their fur but are now sometimes kept as exotic pets," a spokesman said.

"Foxes are wild animals with very specific needs that are no different to those of foxes living in the wild and they require specialist care.

"Even the most experienced fox experts have had difficulty keeping adult foxes successfully. Therefore, the RSPCA does not advise or condone keeping foxes as pets."

The RSPCA added that it hopes this fox "is okay" and that if it is injured, people are urged to call 0300 1234 999 - quoting reference: 01052661.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know