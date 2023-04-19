Wrexham is one step closer to promotion after a "resounding victory at the Racecourse ground".

The team beat Yeovil Town 3-0 on Tuesday night (April 18) after three goals from Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin.

Phil Parkinson’s men broke the record for the highest ever points total in the National League.

Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney celebrated victory after the final whistle. Credit: PA Images.

The Wrexham boss named two changes to the team that earned a hard-fought point with ten men at Barnet, with Forde and Sam Dalby back in the starting eleven.

More than 10,000 fans turned out to cheer Wrexham's men on.

The club's Hollywood co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds both tweeted after the game.

McElhenney said: "One more please".

The men's win follows promotion for Wrexham's women, which McElhenney described as "absolutely incredible".

Reynolds tweeted on Tuesday night: "MASSIVE three points... The first 45 min were edgy as hell. Big Saturday match on the way at the Racecourse. This sport continues to be evil."