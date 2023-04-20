Plans for a new super school have been scrapped nearly two years after the local council voted in favour of it.

It was proposed by Neath Port Talbot Council that three Swansea Valley primary schools would close and be replaced with a new English medium site in Pontardawe.

Parents in favour of Welsh education (RhAG) protested and successfully sought a legal challenge that paved the way for a fresh look at the plans.

Teachers at Llangiwg school have been celebrating the decision.

The previous council's cabinet gave it the green light in October 2021, however on Wednesday evening, the plans were scrapped altogether.

It would have replaced Alltwen, Llangiwg and Godre’rgraig primary schools.

The proposed new site would have included a specialist learning centre and public swimming pool at Ynysderw in Pontardawe.

Campaigning parents met to talk about their success.

A fresh public consultation took place between December last year and February.

Cllr Steve Hunt, leader of Neath Port Talbot council, said that the local authority "promised" it would "review this proposal".

Cllr Hunt added that "after listening to comprehensive advice from education officials, and receiving the results of extensive consultation, including face to face meetings from our residents, we have decided on balance not to progress the proposal."

In 2017, around 20 people living near Godre'rgraig Primary School had to leave their homes after a series of landslips.

In 2019, pupils at Godre'rgraig Primary School were re-located because of a "medium" level landslide risk from a quarry spoil tip close by.

Since then, ITV News has reported that children are still studying in portable cabins with only one hot meal a week.

Parents said their children have been forgotten about by the council as attention has been on the super school. But with it not going ahead, what is the plan for Godre'rgraig pupils?

Pupils have been taught in portable cabins since being moved from their former school.

The council leader said: “Our immediate focus will be on maintaining educational standards at the schools in Llangiwg, Alltwen and of course Godre’rgraig, where pupils are in temporary accommodation.”

Cllr Hunt said, "that the longer term consequences of the decision would need to be given detailed consideration with further comment unlikely to be announced before Autumn."