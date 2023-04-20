A man has been arrested after a stabbing in a street near Aberdare.

Police said the man's injuries are "not life-threatening".

A man, 30, has been arrested in relation to the stabbing which happened in Cobden Street, Aberaman, at around 4:10pm on Monday 17 April.

Armed police were sent to the street "as a precaution to ensure the safety of officers and the public", South Wales Police said.

Detective Inspector Matt Hicks said: “We are continuing our investigations in Aberdare, which has resulted in a man being stabbed.

“A 52-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“A number of cordons are in place in the area while investigations continue."

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, is urged to call 101 quoting 2300122900.