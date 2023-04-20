A 74-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a car has died of his injuries after more than three months in hospital.

Philip Jones was struck by the vehicle on Llandederyn Drive in Maelfa area of Cardiff on 6 January and died in University Hospital Wales on 11 April.

Paying tribute, Philip's family described him as a "larger-than-life character" who was "well known in his community for his sense of humour, love of a chat but ultimately, his willingness to help anyone with anything they needed".

They added: "We would like to thank all the staff at UHW for their exceptional care of Philip."

South Wales Police is continuing its investigation into the incident and is appealing for people to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw how the grey Ford Fiesta involved was driving prior to the collision.

