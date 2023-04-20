A Welsh grandmother dubbed "Nana Baubles" for her world record breaking collection of Christmas baubles, has died.

Sylvia Pope, 80, from Swansea broke the Guinness World Record with her 1,760 baubles in December 2021.

Her family called her a "legend" and said Christmas would never be the same again.

Sylvia's bauble collection included ornaments from all over the world and from local shops.

Granddaughter Claire Bennett said: "Nana Baubles was the life and soul of any party" and that “she lit up a room if she was in it".

"She always had a smile on her face"

She said: “Our Nana was and is a legend, she was the head of our family, she was our matriarch.

Sylvia spoke to ITV Cymru Wales about her love for baubles after breaking the world record in 2021.

"Her great-grandchildren were so, so proud that she was a world record holder.

"They have the Guinness World Record book and will cherish it forever.

"There will forever be a massive void in our lives.

"Christmas will never be the same again.”

Sylvia was “absolutely ecstatic” with her record.

“She was so happy and couldn’t wait to show us all her certificate", Claire said.

Her favourites included Big Ben, a lobster and a hamburger, as well as baubles made by family and friends.

Her living room was full of Christmas baubles, and they even hang from the ceiling.

Her favourites included Big Ben, a lobster and a hamburger, as well as baubles made by family and friends.

Born in Lockington Hall in Leicestershire during World War Two, her family soon settled in Swansea.

She leaves behind three children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

