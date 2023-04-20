Ospreys scrum-half Harri Morgan has revealed he attempted to end his life after suffering "in silence for a number of years".

Harri, 23, said "grieving the loss" of his grandparents and "consecutive rugby injuries" are the "main contributors" to his mental health, "causing both stress and anxiety".

In February, Harri "reached the lowest point" and took an overdose to end his life. He also suffered hair loss because of stress.

Now, he is receiving medication for stress and anxiety.

Harri hopes by speaking out, other men will feel 'empowered to open up'. Credit: Ospreys.

'I am eternally grateful'

In the post on Twitter, Harri added he cannot thank his family, friends and the Ospreys enough for all the love and support.

He has taken the decision to "take some time out" of professional rugby but said it is not goodbye forever.

Former Wales rugby player and commentator, Jonathan Davies, replied to the tweet, saying: "Stay strong Harri. If ever you want a chat get in touch."

Rugby clubs across Wales and over the border have also added their support.

Harri said he now needs to "prioritise" his physical and mental well-being.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this story, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123.