A driver from Cardiff who died in a crash on the M4 near Bridgend has been named.

Mathew Paul Sweeney, 44, from Danescourt in Cardiff died after a Mercedes Sprinter van collided with the central reservation.

His partner, Alex James, said the whole family is "deeply shocked".

The crash happened westbound between J36 and J37 around 2:30pm on Monday, 17 April. Credit: Traffic Wales.

The motorway in both directions for more than seven hours and reopened at 10:30pm on Monday night.

Paying tribute, Ms James added: "He was a private man, a true family man through and through.

"He was a loving partner, proud father and son"

Mr Sweeney will be "forever missed by everyone who knew him", Ms James said.

“As a family we would like to thank anybody at the scene who stopped to offer assistance."

The family has issued a "special" thanks to the emergency services who attended and tried their best to help Mr Sweeney.

“What we need now as a family is time and space to try and process the magnitude of what has happened and respectfully request that we be allowed the opportunity to do so.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dash cam footage of is asked to call South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 2300122673.