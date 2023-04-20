Deaths of homeless people in Wales have risen by more than a quarter in the past year, according to research by social justice group The Museum of Homelessness.

It is the sharpest increase of any nation across the UK, with the number of deaths rising by 27% to 76 in 2022.

Researchers believe the true numbers are likely to be higher as some local authorities have not provided figures to the project.

The vast majority of deaths in 2022 took place after people were placed in some form of homelessness accommodation, rather than when rough sleeping.

Matt Turtle, director of The Museum of Homelessness, called for “far stronger policy and investment” to tackle the “appalling loss of life."

He added: “With a heavy heart we expect to report more of the same in 2024, but with our colleagues we will continue to do what we can to save lives.”

Overall, more than 1300 homeless people died across the UK last year.

Deaths in England rose by 22% compared to 2021, climbing to 875 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths amongst homeless people fell in both Scotland and Northern Ireland, dropping by 15% and a third respectively.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said, “Every death is a tragedy and we are investing over £210m in homelessness and providing support at the earliest opportunity, focusing on prevention, and ensuring people find suitable homes.

“These are all part of our long-term goal to ending homelessness in Wales.”

