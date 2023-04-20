Wrexham AFC has announced it will play Chelsea this summer during a highly anticipated pre-season tour of the US.

The match will take place on 19 July in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other on neutral soil, playing at Kenan Stadium.

The club will also play two other games during the tour, including a match against Manchester United in San Diego.

The fixture against Chelsea will be the first in the FC Series, which runs each year prior to league action getting back underway.

Last year, Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the headline match in Orlando.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said: “Our tour of the United States will be an exciting part of the summer's build-up to the new season and something we will all be looking forward to in July.

“To have the opportunity to play a team of Chelsea's calibre at the Kenan Stadium, North Carolina, will be a terrific test for our players and form an important part of our preparations for the 2023/24 season.

“We're looking forward to meeting some of the fans who have supported us so passionately from afar this season at a renowned athletics stadium."

University of North Carolina Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said: “We are excited to bring Chelsea and Wrexham to Chapel Hill for this fun and historic event.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world, filling Kenan Stadium and creating a fantastic atmosphere for international competition.”

Wrexham could go into the match against their Premier League opponents having secured a long-awaited return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

They currently sit top of the National League with just two games left to play.

The club broke the league's points record on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory against Yeovil Town.

It comes as Wrexham AFC Women have already earned promotion for next season.

