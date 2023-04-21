Two brothers violently assaulted two men with a television and forced one of them to drink urine from a bottle. in what was described as a "violent assault".

It happened during a drug-induced argument in the Cwmbach area of Aberdare on 14 November last year.

Dean and Damon Lloyd, 32 and 33 respectively, caused serious injury to Jonathan Hughes, leaving him in a coma, and assaulted Pietr Pido at his home, a court has heard.

The siblings claimed an electric bike had been taken, although one of them had moved it earlier in the day.

Mr Hughes suffered a fractured skull and cheek, a bleed on the brain and inflammation to his lung. He was placed in an induced coma, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Mr Pido suffered pain to his head, swelling to his arm and chest pain.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday heard the defendants and the victims were at Mr Pido's house and were taking drugs.

The argument began when the brothers woke up Mr Hughes, accusing him of stealing the bike.

The court heard the Lloyd brothers had become "aggressive" and started shouting at the two victims, before kicking and punching them repeatedly and hitting them with objects in the flat.

One of the brothers grabbed the television and used the cable to beat and whip Mr Pido, with Damon Lloyd throwing it at Mr Hughes.

Damon Lloyd then urinated in a bottle and forced Mr Hughes to drink it.

In a statement, Mr Pido said: "I didn't know how bad it was going to get or when the attack would stop. I remember waking up in the living room and saw Jonathan walking around the living room unsteady on his feet before he fell to the floor and I placed him on the sofa."

Following the attack, the housing association and the emergency services were contacted, with the victims taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

The brothers, both of Maeshyfred, were arrested and gave no comment interviews, later pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Defending Dean Lloyd, David Singh said he had two children who he had contact with and had a good work ethic as a groundworker.

In his defence, the court was told Damon Lloyd had been addicted to heroin but had been drug free before a relapse. Since being remanded in custody, he has been drug free and will engage with drug services once he leaves prison.

Sentencing, Recorder Andrew Hammond said: "This was a prolonged period of subjecting serious violence against these victims which was deeply troubling."

Damon Lloyd was sentenced to 43 months imprisonment and Dean Lloyd was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment.

